As Burlington Stores (BURL) Stock Value Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Raised by $33.54 Million Its Position; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Trimmed Stake

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 197,274 shares as the company's stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 882,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.10M, up from 684,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $193.95. About 886,279 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc analyzed 19,300 shares as the company's stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 151,700 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 171,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $70.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 2.38 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 International Companies Whose Products You'll Soon Use – The Motley Fool" on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Enbridge, NextDecade plan development of Rio Bravo pipeline – Seeking Alpha" published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha" on September 08, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $709.40 million for 24.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 55,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

