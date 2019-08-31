As Burlington Stores (BURL) Stock Rose, Ithaka Group Has Boosted Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Taurus Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.49. About 1.54 million shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2907.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 23,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livanova Plc by 4,940 shares to 118,460 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,259 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. Class A by 5,274 shares to 191,008 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,322 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

