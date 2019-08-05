As Burlington Stores (BURL) Stock Rose, Eastern Bank Boosted Position by $3.03 Million; Broadview Advisors Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 57.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 9,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259,000, down from 21,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49 million shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMERCIAL BANKING, ALASTAIR BORTHWICK, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 09/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 19,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 83,575 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 64,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.79. About 1.12M shares traded or 17.89% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Management Ltd has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Financial holds 0.03% or 3,105 shares. Meridian Mngmt Co reported 91,997 shares. 25,378 are owned by Forte Capital Lc Adv. Ledyard Comml Bank stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com Ltd holds 1.49% or 45,900 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 202,902 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas invested in 12,544 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stifel Finance accumulated 0.37% or 4.69 million shares. Beacon Fincl invested in 0.05% or 13,477 shares. Horrell Capital Inc accumulated 41,857 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.70M shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 882,155 shares. The Virginia-based London Co Of Virginia has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Asset One Ltd invested in 4.86M shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 46,925 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $17.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 257,552 shares to 21,412 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (IVW) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,290 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.37 million activity. $713,906 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares were sold by Hand Fred. 7,500 shares were sold by Katz Marc, worth $1.30M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 390,388 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,095 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt Lp accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,468 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp. Heritage Investors Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 37,371 shares. 40,129 are held by Wesbanco National Bank. Glenmede Tru Na holds 906 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 19,493 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Company reported 1.01 million shares stake. Blackrock Inc owns 4.66 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 24,075 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has 12,019 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 362,420 shares. Penn Cap Inc invested in 0.41% or 9,023 shares.