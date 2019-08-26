As Burlington Stores (BURL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ithaka Group Upped Its Position; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose, Hanson Mcclain Lowered Its Holding by $777,237

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97M, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $173.96. About 1.12M shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.65 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Financial Advisers Llc owns 39,105 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co owns 2.03M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 14,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership stated it has 0.5% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Architects holds 0.07% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 250 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0.14% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 2,728 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 330,049 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 1,413 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 725 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 33,964 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares to 25,520 shares, valued at $45.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,402 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 7,656 shares to 934,949 shares, valued at $60.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 338,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

