As Burlington Stores (BURL) Shares Declined, Holder Korea Investment Has Raised Its Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Has Lifted Its Stake by $347,639

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 406,814 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.28. About 5.13M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 109,500 shares to 50,315 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 58,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,741 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Finance Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). L & S Advsr holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 21,036 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2,500 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 9 shares. Junto Lp reported 243,462 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 18,417 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 362,420 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 178,534 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management invested in 24,671 shares. Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability reported 341,629 shares stake. 216 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holdings. Aqr Cap Lc owns 94,758 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. Shares for $1.30 million were sold by Katz Marc on Monday, February 4. Kingsbury Thomas had sold 20,000 shares worth $3.37 million on Monday, February 11. 4,075 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $713,906 were sold by Hand Fred. Another trade for 800 shares valued at $136,646 was made by Vecchio Jennifer on Friday, February 1.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.