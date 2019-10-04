As Burlington Stores (BURL) Share Value Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $33.54 Million; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lifted Its Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 162.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 48,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 77,652 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 29,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 3.38M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 197,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 882,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.10 million, up from 684,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $193.71. About 382,134 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 31,567 shares to 237,029 shares, valued at $26.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,821 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 2.40 million shares to 10.32M shares, valued at $289.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 254,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.