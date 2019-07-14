As Burlington Stores (BURL) Share Value Declined, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position by $5.89 Million; Cushing Asset Management LP Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Upped as Stock Value Declined

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 55.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 37,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 68,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $182.92. About 814,191 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 11,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 44,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.84M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 35,234 shares to 22,085 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 331,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.76M shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1,167 shares. Tradewinds Limited holds 0.01% or 284 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Com Na reported 64,787 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 33,604 shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisory Serv reported 3,041 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 2,892 shares. Donaldson Capital Limited has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cap Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 129,232 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 30,127 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.75% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cypress Cap Management Limited Company (Wy) holds 0.09% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Wilen Mngmt Corporation reported 36,732 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 59,581 shares to 69,388 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 26,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Shine Inv Advisory Serv accumulated 181 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.17% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ameriprise owns 390,388 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 113,744 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Natixis LP holds 0.02% or 16,595 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company invested in 1,694 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Tyvor Cap Llc reported 42,500 shares stake. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 78,971 shares. 13,792 are owned by M&T Bank Corp. Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Prudential Financial Inc owns 13,708 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 77,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.