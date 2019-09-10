As Burlington Stores (BURL) Market Value Rose, Maverick Capital LTD Upped Stake by $76.07 Million; Lenox Wealth Management Upped Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) as Stock Value Declined

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 61820.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 38,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 3.71M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive Exits Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an; 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS; 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Sell The Waddington Group to Novolex; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Teams Up With Icahn to Counter Starboard (Correct); 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 69363.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 487,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 488,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.51M, up from 703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.57. About 599,997 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 38,971 shares to 39 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 103,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mhr Fund Limited holds 850,000 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. International Ca has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.51% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% or 13,500 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 222,030 shares. First In has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The New Jersey-based Nuwave Ltd Company has invested 0.51% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus stated it has 4,706 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 17,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.03M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 164,977 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 845 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 13,665 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability holds 6,506 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Systematic Mngmt Lp stated it has 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Blackrock invested in 4.66M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 725 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc holds 3,840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 75,301 shares in its portfolio. 9 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 1,842 shares. 165,049 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 4,532 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 5,656 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding owns 0.04% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 285,131 shares. Penn Management accumulated 9,023 shares or 0.41% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 108,337 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 105,880 shares to 767,460 shares, valued at $19.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 52,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,130 shares, and cut its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

