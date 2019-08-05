As Burlington Stores (BURL) Market Value Rose, Holder Great Lakes Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.77 Million Its Holding; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increased Open Text (OTEX) Position by $657,324

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 11,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 78,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, down from 90,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $170.59. About 800,618 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32M for 37.08 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.37 million activity. 4,075 shares valued at $713,906 were sold by Hand Fred on Tuesday, February 5. Katz Marc also sold $1.30 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc by 56,654 shares to 256,308 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Adtalem Global Ed Inc.

