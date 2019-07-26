As Burlington Stores (BURL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Castleark Management Has Trimmed Position; Iberiabank Holding in Mastercard (MA) Lowered by $362,840

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,317 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 20,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $281.2. About 1.01 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 23,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,761 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56 million, down from 180,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $180.58. About 130,280 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. $426,900 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING on Friday, February 1. Hand Fred also sold $713,906 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares. On Monday, February 11 Kingsbury Thomas sold $3.37M worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 20,000 shares. 7,500 shares were sold by Katz Marc, worth $1.30 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.2% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 4,999 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc invested in 1% or 159,571 shares. Mitchell Capital Company accumulated 1.14% or 20,617 shares. Shaker Invs Llc Oh has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Fil Ltd owns 8,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 206,219 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.31% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 595,110 were reported by Congress Asset Company Ma. Nicholas Investment LP holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 30,321 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 319,491 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc has 4,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $75.65 million for 39.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 3,685 shares to 86,264 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel has 188,100 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Florida-based Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has invested 2.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bailard reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Captrust stated it has 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 10,021 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management owns 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,347 shares. Moreover, Ledyard National Bank has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ipswich Inv Mngmt reported 3,250 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fulton Bank & Trust Na stated it has 10,639 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Citizens Northern stated it has 6,677 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management LP invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 33,959 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 2.5% or 913,160 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $13.25 million activity.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,945 shares to 71,816 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).