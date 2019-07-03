As Burlington Stor (BURL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Buckingham Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Cim Investment Mangement Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.35 Million; Share Value Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 757 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 1,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stor (BURL) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52M, down from 149,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $173.27. About 469,636 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $9.90 million activity. Shares for $3.27 million were sold by Kingsbury Thomas. 2,500 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $426,900 were sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING. On Monday, February 4 Katz Marc sold $1.30M worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 7,500 shares. 800 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $136,646 were sold by Vecchio Jennifer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 165,049 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 10,618 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ci Invests has 0.13% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 143,208 shares. Mai Capital holds 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 5,433 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 7,481 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 0.07% or 3.86 million shares. Junto Cap Mgmt LP holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 243,462 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 21,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 64,672 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.06% or 15,229 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,765 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability has 5,828 shares. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 17,775 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (NASDAQ:HEES) by 34,992 shares to 387,992 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 61,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Roku Inc.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $75.66 million for 38.00 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,823 shares to 19,219 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 9,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,332 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).

