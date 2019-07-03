As Burlington Stor (BURL) Market Valuation Declined, Buckingham Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Avon Products (AVP) Stock Rose, Holder Shah Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $3.9 lastly. It is down 66.49% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stor (BURL) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52M, down from 149,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $173.27. About 469,636 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $75.66 million for 38.00 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 70,000 shares to 610,830 shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $9.90 million activity. On Friday, February 1 MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING sold $426,900 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 2,500 shares. $681,632 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares were sold by Hand Fred. The insider Kingsbury Thomas sold 20,000 shares worth $3.37M. Another trade for 800 shares valued at $136,646 was made by Vecchio Jennifer on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.49M for 32.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.