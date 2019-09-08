As Bunge LTD (BG) Shares Rose, Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Position; Cit Group (CIT) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $11.17 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 237,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.49M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 355,270 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CIT Names Chief Risk Officer; Promotes Chief Credit Officer; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – PRELIMINARY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO DECREASED TO 14.0%, & PRELIMINARY TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO INCREASED TO 16.7%, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 24.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 315,903 shares as the company's stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.49M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 542,839 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37,527 shares to 727,044 shares, valued at $76.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 27,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Financial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.03% or 7,114 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 7 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Credit Agricole S A owns 700 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 198,089 shares stake. 354,168 were reported by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 42,349 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd reported 25,000 shares. Cutter Communications Brokerage stated it has 0.14% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lesa Sroufe & holds 2.31% or 51,002 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 27,800 shares to 109,096 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 62,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $121.04 million for 8.28 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. The insider Fawcett John J. bought $307,717. Alemany Ellen R also bought $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, August 13. Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.