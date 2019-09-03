As Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) Market Value Rose, Sandler Capital Management Upped Its Stake; International Business Machines (IBM) Shares Rose While Spinnaker Trust Has Decreased Holding by $336,144

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) by 94.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 121,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, up from 128,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 1.01M shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,600 shares to 26,415 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Vietnam Etf by 19,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Short Income Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,700 shares. Glenmede Co Na invested in 0.22% or 338,333 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Georgia-based First City Management Incorporated has invested 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Condor reported 2,398 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd invested in 23,768 shares or 0.79% of the stock. France-based Axa has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Old Point Tru And Financial Svcs N A has 0.81% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,010 shares. Capstone Advisors Inc reported 5,229 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc holds 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 550 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 75,747 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.87% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Utah Retirement accumulated 173,554 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,339 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.03% or 1,602 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34B for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 88,600 shares to 162,845 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 57,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,908 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 31,067 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.04% or 12,188 shares in its portfolio. 42,349 were accumulated by Harvest Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.2% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Fincl In reported 370 shares. Pictet Asset invested in 0.04% or 347,448 shares. Carlson Cap LP invested in 1.33% or 1.41M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co accumulated 144,559 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 724,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 1.44M shares stake. Yorktown Mngmt And Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 20,037 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,500 shares. Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kennedy holds 0.22% or 173,537 shares in its portfolio.