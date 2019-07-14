As Bunge Limited (BG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Upped Holding; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lowered Stake

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 752,809 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 5,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,503 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, down from 116,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset invested in 0.81% or 11,815 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 31,883 shares or 1.16% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 34,716 were accumulated by Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management). At Bankshares holds 0.18% or 25,383 shares. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H And has invested 3.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,797 shares. Wade G W & holds 0.27% or 48,531 shares. Wealthquest owns 5,746 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 311.72M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Karp Capital Management invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legacy Capital invested in 76,235 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Cap Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.95% or 275,241 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested 1.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 20 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon’s Vestberg presses for C-band spectrum action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 25,287 shares to 42,405 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 24,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (NYSE:VC).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge, BP in talks over Brazil sugar, ethanol JV – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bunge’s Business Doesn’t Convince – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 11,000 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 92,726 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 18,937 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company owns 706,061 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 712,640 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Company invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gradient Invests Limited reported 18 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Mcclain Value Management Ltd Liability Corp has 2.43% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 170,446 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 2.22M shares. Gabelli And Com Invest Advisers Incorporated owns 4,900 shares. Lumina Fund Management Ltd Com holds 0.26% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.18% stake.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares to 28,151 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).