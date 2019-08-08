As Bunge Limited (BG) Valuation Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Boosted Its Stake by $919,497; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined While Bollard Group Has Raised Its Position

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 6,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 83,206 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 76,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 5.68 million shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 826,163 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 16,108 shares. 6,000 are owned by Guyasuta Inv Incorporated. Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ci Invs accumulated 39,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 25,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Atlanta Management Communications L L C holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 35,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Brown Advisory owns 5,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc owns 23,077 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 9,838 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 347,448 shares stake. Capital Innovations Limited Liability Company owns 22,710 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership owns 150,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 10 shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.