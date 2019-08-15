As Bunge Limited (BG) Valuation Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Boosted Holding; M&R Capital Management Increases Position in Synovus Finl Com New (SNV)

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 1.14M shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp Com New (SNV) by 619.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 44,305 shares as the company's stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 51,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 7,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 1.23M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why We Think Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares to 149,131 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 15,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,926 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com" on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Bunge Ltd (BG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" on May 29, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87 million shares to 199,995 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

