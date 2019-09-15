As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Value Rose, Moors & Cabot Has Raised Stake; Revlon (REV) Share Value Declined While Mittleman Brothers Decreased Its Stake by $6.17 Million

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 324,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.05 million, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 147,349 shares traded or 10.11% up from the average. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct); 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.48; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Perelman’s Daughter CEO Amid Turnaround Efforts; 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints Debra Perelman CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Revlon Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REV); 08/03/2018 – REVLON PUSHES BACK EARNINGS AND EARNINGS CALL TO MARCH 15; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 464.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,570 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 1.67M shares traded or 54.25% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold REV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.77 million shares or 3.93% less from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 73,919 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 113,975 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com holds 20,643 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 157,669 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company accumulated 1,334 shares. 21,125 are owned by Art Advsr Lc. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 13,568 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated has 297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 124,787 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 44,115 shares. Millennium Management has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Alberta Invest Management owns 1.26 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 4,608 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Co has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 37,598 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $18.10 million activity.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Revlon Inc (REV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “REV Group EPS misses by $0.22, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Revlon’s (NYSE:REV) Share Price Down By 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Makeup malaise hits Ulta Beauty and peers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “REV Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,572 shares to 2,186 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 19,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,395 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge Limited – Lots Of Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. On Thursday, May 23 FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,750 shares. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was made by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.