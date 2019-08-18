As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Trimmed Stake; Nike (NKE) Holder Verition Fund Management Upped Stake by $528,108

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 104.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 6,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,287 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company's stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 744,045 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com" published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire" on August 02, 2019.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.44% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 7,541 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp accumulated 0% or 5,838 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Com holds 51,002 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cohen Steers invested in 71,586 shares. Advisory Ser Network Lc owns 125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 5,262 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 20,037 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 724,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 424,449 shares. First Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 230,848 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 115,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. 38,588 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caprock Gru Inc Inc has 0.25% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Myriad Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.27% stake. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co has 1.71% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,550 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.5% or 21,307 shares. 105,606 are owned by Product Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. 309,536 were accumulated by Blair William Co Il. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc invested in 0.85% or 62,057 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 0.06% or 25,091 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 2,423 shares. Fagan Associates has invested 2.98% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jacobs And Ca accumulated 138,231 shares. 34,575 were accumulated by Palisade Cap Lc Nj. Moreover, Huntington Comml Bank has 0.52% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whittier Trust Co reported 364,200 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 4,664 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 8,540 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,128 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.'s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019.