As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Value Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lifted Its Position; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Valuation Declined, Regent Investment Management Has Lifted Position

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 3,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 16,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 810,512 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS)

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 434,121 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,995 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Liability reported 40,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 320,207 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Highbridge Mngmt Lc accumulated 170,446 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 16,108 shares. Prudential Public has 0.13% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 712,640 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 43,611 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 10,487 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 324,200 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 846,366 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 10,080 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Tn accumulated 54 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 347,448 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Com accumulated 18 shares. First Corporation In stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,985 shares to 21,235 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,895 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

