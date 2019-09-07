As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Value Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Boosted by $919,497 Its Holding; As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.10M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 624,488 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 29/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, May 21. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Zachman Brian. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Q2 2019 Earnings Report? – Forbes” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Long-Term Investments Just As Attractive As Current Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BUD, CTST, NFLX and NTAP – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “On the Dip, Ambev Stock Looks Attractive but Risky – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 23,960 shares to 1,954 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).