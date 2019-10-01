As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Value Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Has Cut Its Holding by $550,000; Seidman Lawrence B Trimmed Its Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Position by $641,212 as Stock Rose

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 29,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 361,635 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20 million, down from 390,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $784.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 78,284 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB)

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 787,937 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 6,699 shares. First Natl owns 8,008 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Carlson Lp invested 0.73% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com reported 287,376 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 10 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 6.11M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Estabrook Management owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bennicas Associates stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.03% or 35,807 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 93,100 shares stake. First Manhattan holds 0% or 100 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 609,577 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 315,907 shares. Next Finance Grp Incorporated reported 147 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35 million for 23.20 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 524,118 shares to 739,685 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 151,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of stock or 38,588 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.05M was made by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, August 29. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.86 million for 9.41 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold CNOB shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.24 million shares or 4.32% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 4,489 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 636,193 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Moreover, Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 6,409 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Private Advisor Ltd holds 0% or 9,773 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru invested in 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Campbell & Inv Adviser Lc holds 0.15% or 14,259 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 89,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited has 533,889 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 46,349 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 47,706 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,521 shares.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $120.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 58,334 shares to 530,323 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

