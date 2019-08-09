As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Rose, Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Its Stake by $2.07 Million; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $575,739; Shares Declined

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 55.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 39,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 31,396 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 444,913 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 4.39M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares to 2,623 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,849 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 339,846 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Highlander Management Ltd Co reported 30,630 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And stated it has 7,466 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,813 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Moody National Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,183 shares. Invest Advisors invested in 5,073 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Lc holds 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,759 shares. The Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 166,058 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Citadel Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.49 million shares. Bb&T owns 278,525 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gp has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Davenport And Communication Lc invested in 1.2% or 1.79M shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. On Thursday, May 23 CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 160,000 shares. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.41M shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 43,611 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability owns 440,868 shares or 5.79% of their US portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 83,180 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Adage Prtn Grp Limited Liability Company reported 1.89M shares stake. 756,996 are held by Nordea Invest Ab. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lesa Sroufe & reported 2.31% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Magnetar Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 132,836 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd invested in 250,000 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset stated it has 11,615 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.