As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Lifted Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Barometer Capital Management Has Raised Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 37,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 110,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 73,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.56M shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 160,000 shares valued at $8.16M was made by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

