As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Has Cut Position by $460,941; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holder Arlington Value Capital Lowered Its Holding by $59.87 Million as Stock Declined

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 344,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.07 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $148.06. About 558,427 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 606,007 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge Has A Few Potential Catalysts In The Near Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Partners with Field to Market to Seamlessly Integrate Outcomes-Based Sustainability Metrics into Centerfield Program – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Becomes First Agribusiness Company to Join Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69 million for 43.40 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 34,615 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 10,080 shares. Numerixs Incorporated owns 9,234 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eventide Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 184 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com. Swiss Financial Bank owns 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 573,135 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 241,172 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 38,408 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 290,363 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $168.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Gro (NASDAQ:IBKR).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alliance Data Completes Sale of Epsilon® Business – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biophytis files for 8.75M-share U.S. IPO at $7-$9/ADS – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For May 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telecom Italia to delist shares from NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD) and Encourages Anheuser-Busch Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 151 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 19,972 shares. Veritable LP owns 2,658 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 43,680 shares. Alps invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 64,693 shares. Kirr Marbach & In invested 3.19% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 11,591 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 965 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 38,734 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc holds 182,890 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 19,883 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 1% or 316,315 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated stated it has 3,067 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $225.25M for 8.61 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.