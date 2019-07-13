As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Price Rose, Pentwater Capital Management LP Trimmed by $943,400 Its Stake; Adp (ADP) Holder Long Road Investment Counsel Raised Holding

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 609,382 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Announces Annual Meeting Results; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Adp (ADP) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 53,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Adp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Cap Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,367 are owned by Sky Gru Ltd Llc. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc holds 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2,110 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 91,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Baxter Bros owns 51,956 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Harbour Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cypress Management Limited Company (Wy) stated it has 200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 94,669 are owned by Mufg Americas. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 17,052 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 32,021 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Creative Planning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 405 shares. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,483 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14. The insider Perrotti Thomas J sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 62,877 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, First In has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Daiwa invested in 5,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco stated it has 1.79M shares. Bruce & Co Incorporated reported 15,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 300 shares. Moreover, Sarasin & Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 55,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt owns 50,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Westchester Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 172,523 shares. Panagora Asset owns 17,743 shares. Quantbot Lp, a New York-based fund reported 23,299 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 16,605 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 424,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69M for 43.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 392,000 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $322.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call).