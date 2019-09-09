As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Price Rose, Litespeed Management Boosted by $1.30 Million Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it:; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH THE MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – European Regulators Ask if Facebook Is Taking Too Much Data; 09/04/2018 – FB:SECURITY INVESTMENTS TO `SIGNIFICANTLY’ IMPACT PROFITABILITY; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg needs to answer lawmakers’ questions without “hanging himself,” Reputation.com’s Michael Fertik says; 24/04/2018 – Huntington Hospital Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety in Spring 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg responds to Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Response Doesn’t `Cut It,’ Facebook’s Critics Say

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 659,350 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Leaves Door Open for Deal With Trading Consolidation Talk; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,396 shares to 50,527 shares, valued at $9.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 112,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,893 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).