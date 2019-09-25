As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Price Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Has Lowered Its Holding; As Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) Market Value Declined, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Increased Holding by $528,847

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 881,059 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE’S BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT REPORTS NET DEBT OF 2.93 BLN REAIS AT THE END OF MARCH – DOCUMENT

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 48,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 138,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 90,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 20.20M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 24,251 shares to 50,251 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finjan Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 524,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.34 million for 22.77 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $1.05M on Thursday, August 29. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 105,699 shares to 14,736 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,334 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.