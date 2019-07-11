As Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Rose, Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowered Holding; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position by $10.43 Million as Shares Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 689.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 401,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 459,243 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, up from 58,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 2.09 million shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 1.20 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Partners Inc Class A (NYSE:EVR) by 90,663 shares to 10,159 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (NYSE:TMHC) by 416,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,004 shares, and cut its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc Com.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 43,140 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt reported 10,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 0.11% stake. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Co holds 1.17M shares. Systematic Fin Mgmt LP reported 57,655 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 5.00 million shares. Zacks Mngmt has 56,696 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.79% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc stated it has 343 shares. Cap Growth Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 205,000 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Com reported 126,028 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 116,634 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.43 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 83,848 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. $8.16M worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.88M for 43.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 55,000 shares to 200,090 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Floods Raising Freight Rates, Washing Away Revenues – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Becomes First Agribusiness Company to Join Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.