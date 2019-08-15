As Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.57 Million; Broad Run Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Nvr (NVR) as Share Value Rose

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 5,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 46,453 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.54M, down from 52,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $20.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3476.67. About 12,852 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 29,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 170,446 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 799,446 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED

Analysts await NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $52.08 EPS, up 7.87% or $3.80 from last year’s $48.28 per share. NVR’s profit will be $190.36 million for 16.69 P/E if the $52.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $53.09 actual EPS reported by NVR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. Another trade for 144 shares valued at $460,800 was made by PREISER DAVID A on Thursday, April 25. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider Kelpy Matthew B. bought $66,715.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 151,593 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $58.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 9.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

