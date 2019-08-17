As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Sterling Investment Management Upped Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s $30.7 Billion Sky Offer Sets Up a Battle With Fox (Video); 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 744,045 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 08/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 8; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 79,143 shares to 26,648 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 37,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,494 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). North Star Inv Management Corp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grimes And Commerce holds 0.87% or 277,756 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0.42% or 1.78 million shares. Sol Capital, Maryland-based fund reported 64,708 shares. Fred Alger invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). At Bancorp has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 21,135 shares. Rothschild Communication Asset Mgmt Us has invested 1.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 561,511 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Amer Century Cos owns 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 113,335 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 325,461 shares. Plancorp Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,366 shares. 8.14 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Bragg Financial invested in 150,433 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Cahill Finance Advsr has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,155 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag holds 22,266 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 5,145 shares. Cutler Mgmt Lc holds 42,200 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 172,523 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 15,953 shares. Aqr Mngmt invested in 424,449 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Reilly Limited Liability Company invested in 400 shares. 10,000 were reported by Levin Strategies Limited Partnership. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Company holds 639,133 shares. Atlanta Capital L L C invested in 35,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Service Grp has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Mackenzie has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 5,000 are owned by Yorktown & Research Incorporated. Strs Ohio owns 275,000 shares. Alpine Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).