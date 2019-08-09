As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Value Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Increased by $3.30 Million Its Position; As Activision Blizz (ATVI) Shares Rose, Holder Earnest Partners Trimmed Its Holding

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizz (ATVI) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 55,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 401,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27 million, down from 456,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 861,996 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 62,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 440,868 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, up from 378,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $58.11. About 5,522 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18.4C; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12,308 shares to 819,807 shares, valued at $111.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imagin by 10,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Shanda Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 14,232 shares. Bb&T invested in 179,860 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 661,527 were reported by Bbr Prtn Lc. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management has 100 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 160,823 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Montrusco Bolton Invs reported 137,847 shares. Qci Asset Management New York reported 1,997 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 4.50 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 87,329 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. 38,588 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com owns 2,298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 76,556 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 786,314 were reported by Van Eck Corporation. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 64,711 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,188 shares. Carlson Cap Lp owns 1.33% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1.41M shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 1.13% or 1.59M shares. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 476 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 41,915 shares. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Australia-based Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 765,155 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Llp. Strs Ohio invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Swiss Bankshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 573,135 shares.

