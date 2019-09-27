As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Value Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Upped Stake; As Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Market Value Declined, Ellington Management Group Lowered by $864,800 Its Position

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The hedge fund held 4,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $405,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 285,185 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 686,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.25M, up from 651,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 408,706 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A owns 2,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 2.60M shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 1,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.16% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amer Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 20 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Management Inc has invested 0.23% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Vanguard Gp has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.14% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 865,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 5,676 shares stake. Prudential Inc holds 0.04% or 487,255 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Llc Tn holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 808,517 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 53,271 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 654,755 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $452.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 353,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Group Inc Inc has 17,673 shares. 11,670 are owned by Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 5,150 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0% or 3,000 shares. South Dakota Council holds 23,240 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 930,815 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 6,589 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Co owns 4,419 shares. Snow Capital Lp reported 2.09% stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 43,350 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Next Fincl Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Virtu Fincl Ltd invested in 6,591 shares.

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, down 7.83% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.45 per share. AMG’s profit will be $161.03M for 6.52 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.50% negative EPS growth.

