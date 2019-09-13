As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Value Rose, Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Valuation Rose While Samson Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.13 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 572,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.87 million, down from 639,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 958,036 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 33,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 162,753 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 196,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 875,981 shares traded or 15.26% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bunge’s (NYSE:BG) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan – Benzinga” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 69,813 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 4,000 shares. Oakbrook Limited holds 0.02% or 5,600 shares. Hm Payson invested in 2,300 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 498,587 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 492,819 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 256,076 shares. Mcclain Value Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2.61% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 36,632 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 43,729 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 10 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks holds 7,305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Litespeed Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 9.67% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Zachman Brian. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 20,000 shares worth $1.05 million.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35M for 23.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 16.51 million shares to 68.55 million shares, valued at $71.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 524,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.54M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62 million and $53.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.