As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Value Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lifted Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lowered Position

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 659,350 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 265 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 1,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 85,807 shares to 88,307 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 12,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillview Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 113 shares or 1.07% of the stock. 122,693 were reported by Natixis Advsrs L P. Moreover, Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 2.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 269,223 shares. Round Table Lc holds 719 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 178,475 shares. Alesco Advisors Limited Liability invested in 177 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,586 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. Family Mngmt holds 2.13% or 2,777 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.23% or 24,557 shares. 5,847 are owned by Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab accumulated 271,634 shares. Capital International Ca holds 8,032 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 3.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,151 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 13,313 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc stated it has 173,537 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Limited invested in 0.04% or 130,412 shares. Numerixs Techs reported 9,234 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 309 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 11,230 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 89,634 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Management Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 22,478 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 17,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De holds 0.96% or 236,618 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 41,915 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cohen Steers holds 71,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nine Masts Cap accumulated 0.11% or 6,585 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Mgmt LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 31,719 shares.