As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Price Rose, Mcclain Value Management Cut Holding; Cypress Asset Management Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Position as Stock Price Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 365,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FILING OF REGISTRATION REQUEST WITH BRAZILIAN SECURITIES COMMISSION FOR POTENTIAL IPO OF BUNGE AÇÚCAR & BIONERGIA; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 29/03/2018 – REG-Corbion and Bunge sign interim-agreement regarding the acquisition of Bunge’s stake in SB Renewable Oils joint venture

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 32,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283 shares to 3,758 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 20,976 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,358 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Co has 7,112 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial has 12,625 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,540 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A invested in 85,785 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.49% or 10,276 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Inc Or owns 10,318 shares. 90,982 are owned by Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Lafayette Invs Inc holds 0.22% or 4,793 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Advisors holds 0.5% or 9,684 shares. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware owns 43,725 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Tru Commerce holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 112,732 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.43M for 42.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. On Thursday, May 23 FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,750 shares. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.