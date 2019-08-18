As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Price Rose, Litespeed Management Upped by $1.30 Million Its Stake; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Raised Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Holding

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 744,045 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18.4C; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 770,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 5.31 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265.65M, up from 4.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 2.43 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 26/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Opens Southlake Operating Center to Accommodate Growth and Expansion; 14/05/2018 – Millennials Shower Pets with Financial Attention; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 30/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS TECH PRODUCT; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $3.05, EST. $3.13; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66.5; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Expands RIA Access to Environmental, Social and Governance Investing

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Zachman Brian. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 254,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Ntwk has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 44,130 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 3,907 shares in its portfolio. Amp Limited stated it has 130,412 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag accumulated 0.05% or 22,266 shares. 13.05 million are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. 8,587 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Ltd. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). D E Shaw And accumulated 23,077 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 347,448 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd reported 6,100 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 5,200 shares. 250,000 were reported by Soros Fund Management. Pentwater Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.1% or 560,494 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 239,494 shares. Moreover, Monetary Management Group Incorporated has 0.5% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 25,380 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 3.04M shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0% or 9,982 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 28,375 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 1,554 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 15,856 shares. Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 1.31 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). The Illinois-based Harris Associate Lp has invested 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). M&T Bankshares reported 36,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spc Finance has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Cls Invests Limited Liability has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 348 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 16,962 shares to 242,140 shares, valued at $17.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42M shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

