As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Price Rose, Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Its Stake; Miller Investment Management LP Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $308,050

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.64. About 6.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 20,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,585 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 532,978 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M was made by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69M for 43.11 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 746,920 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,388 shares to 6,776 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,379 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.