As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Price Rose, Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Increased Position; As Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Valuation Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding by $867,956

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 8,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 253,255 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.76 million, down from 262,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 1.17M shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 630,904 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – HAS PREPARED THE SUGAR MILLING BUSINESS TO OPERATE AS A STAND-ALONE COMPANY AND RECENTLY OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING FOR THE BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 23.85 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 19,750 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. $8.16M worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 40,000 shares to 233,000 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EWQ) by 21,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,643 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).