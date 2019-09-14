As Bunge Limited (BG) Market Value Rose, Qs Investors Lifted Stake by $5.86 Million; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding Maintained by Colony Group Llc

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 64.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 9,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 24,071 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 14,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78 million shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 998.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 106,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 117,285 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53M, up from 10,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 1.67 million shares traded or 54.30% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Lp by 13,129 shares to 47,643 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 12,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,016 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass Inc reported 3,647 shares stake. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 3,882 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested in 14,737 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance invested in 0.03% or 233,326 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division holds 65,869 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bridgewater Assoc Lp reported 0.06% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bb&T Corp invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 20,746 shares stake. Com Of Virginia Va has 9,729 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 534 shares. Montag A And Assoc has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Field Main Comml Bank accumulated 0.32% or 6,205 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 30,736 shares to 174,164 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,325 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.05 million was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 865,000 shares. Ser reported 45 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 5,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.97% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First National Trust has 8,008 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 6,487 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 18 were reported by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The holds 0% or 3,696 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications Ltd owns 13,393 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. J Goldman And Co LP owns 31,850 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 30,427 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability.

