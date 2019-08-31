As Bunge Limited (BG) Market Value Rose, Prudential Plc Lowered Position by $22.41 Million; Capital International Has Trimmed America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) Holding by $3.54 Million

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 422,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 712,640 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.82 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 253,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 2.48 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.44M, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 4.13M shares traded or 70.52% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Fin Sol (NYSE:BR) by 163,008 shares to 167,285 shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Services In (NYSE:RSG) by 551,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Zachman Brian. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. Shares for $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

