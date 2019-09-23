As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Valuation Rose, Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake Maintained by Lmr Partners Llp

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 79.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 13,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 16,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 21,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 79,099 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 778,790 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Buy Cisco After Its Solid Second Quarter – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 146,268 shares to 5,534 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 24,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,091 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 10th – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Builders FirstSource Adds Janice Davis to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:BLDR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 344,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferroglobe Plc by 914,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,099 shares, and cut its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE).