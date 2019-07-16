As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stock Price Rose, Park West Asset Management Decreased Position; Brown Forman (BF.B) Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lowered Its Position by $1.41 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 345,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 645,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 283,544 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 27,037 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,791 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 63,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 335,581 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 133,572 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 530,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $54.31 million for 9.00 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Llc owns 26,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ancient Art Lp has invested 2.46% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 12,005 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 0.23% stake. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 10,000 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 25,476 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 11,241 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Robotti Robert stated it has 2.03M shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Park West Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 345,333 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 32,080 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 221,392 shares stake. Tower Research Cap (Trc) owns 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 588 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 61,122 shares.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 131,125 shares to 687,161 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).