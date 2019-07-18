As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hillcrest Asset Management Raised Its Stake; Tiger Eye Capital Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Boosted as Shares Declined

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $299.77. About 208,335 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 142,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 399,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 18,597 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 67,383 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 12,005 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 29,618 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,100 shares. Raging Cap Management Lc accumulated 3.38M shares. 67 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Company. Raymond James Associate stated it has 90,840 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 58,240 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 77,085 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 29,142 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 124,508 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc holds 1.05M shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 37,800 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 10th – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fastenal’s (FAST) 9.5% Sales Growth in May Fall From April – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Builders FirstSource, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer for its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource Completes Acquisition of ProBuild Nasdaq:BLDR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2015 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Marcato Capital Enters IMAX (IMAX), Raises Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 125,100 shares to 53,523 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 14,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,138 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kindred Healthcare’s top medical officer leaves for Nashville post – Louisville Business First” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.