As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ancient Art LP Decreased Its Position; As Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) Share Price Rose, Royal Bank Of Canada Upped Holding by $1.55 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp analyzed 111,011 shares as the company's stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 1.17M shares traded or 13.52% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $630.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eventbrite Inc by 199,144 shares to 329,144 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.33 million for 8.52 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prescott Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 79,099 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 333,064 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Alps Advsrs Inc holds 27,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation holds 331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Lc accumulated 10,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Towle & Communications reported 1.71M shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 304,135 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 2.28 million shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp reported 720,447 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Beaconlight Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 2.36M shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 28,565 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 467,600 shares to 178,900 shares, valued at $13.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 271,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,040 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).