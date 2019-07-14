As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.56 Million; Snyder Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Power Integrations (POWI) by $667,023

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, down from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 991,892 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR)

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 9,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.75M, down from 463,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $79.52. About 69,293 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 110,900 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Lc accumulated 26,200 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 800,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gmt holds 451,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Stadium Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 39.78% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 4,453 shares. Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 270,678 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Co owns 69,911 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 422 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Advisory Network Limited Co invested in 2,100 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal’s (FAST) 9.5% Sales Growth in May Fall From April – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RH’s Shares Gain 25.6% on Q1 Earnings Beat & Upbeat Outlook – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Marcato Capital Enters IMAX (IMAX), Raises Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Medical Properties Trust, Builders FirstSource, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Cintas, RigNet, and CatchMark Timber Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 401,000 shares to 551,000 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $54.32M for 9.05 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on March 19, 2018. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Power Integrations (POWI) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies by 91,692 shares to 931,887 shares, valued at $46.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% stake. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Fiera accumulated 375,744 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 40,508 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 4,754 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 274 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 869,116 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Invest Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.52% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) or 363,167 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bankshares Tru has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Robecosam Ag stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 913,475 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 56 shares.