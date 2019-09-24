As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Share Price Rose, Robotti Robert Cut Stake by $2.39 Million; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $15.04 Million as Valuation Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 234,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 178,748 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.44 million, down from 413,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 558,513 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 149,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.69M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 459,116 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.32 million for 8.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 1.77M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested 0.15% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson owns 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 2,000 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Lc accumulated 13,542 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Lakewood Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.22 million shares. Wolverine Asset holds 12,214 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 575 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 444,490 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt owns 209,989 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com owns 0.25% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 107,702 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.04% or 27,541 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 11,797 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga Rech Inv Management stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 35,087 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Colorado-based Ghp Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 874,313 shares. Argent Tru reported 13,562 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.1% or 32,078 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors LP holds 4.98 million shares. 268 were accumulated by Kistler. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 519,900 shares. Karpas Strategies reported 4.24% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Manhattan Co owns 53,217 shares. Private Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,338 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

