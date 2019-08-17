As Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) Shares Declined, Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Upped Its Position; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Price Rose, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cut by $4.90 Million Its Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 93,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.50% . The institutional investor held 627,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 534,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Build A Bear Workshop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 152,603 shares traded. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has declined 45.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BBW News: 20/03/2018 POINT72 BBW HOLDINGS UNCHANGED, 13D MADE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAM

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 350,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.11M, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 2.05M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold BBW shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 8.07 million shares or 23.81% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd stated it has 100 shares. 56,043 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. D E Shaw And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Pacific Ridge Capital Lc reported 627,953 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability invested in 96,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 201,100 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 18,158 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 59,330 shares. Cannell Cap invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 4 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 16 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 639,194 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Spark Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 23,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel owns 0.16% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 75,880 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 91,914 shares. Washington-based Parametric Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Karp Mgmt Corp owns 93,270 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 232,729 are owned by Barclays Pcl. Perkins Capital Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 27,150 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 556,026 shares. Pnc Gru has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 24,791 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Stifel Financial reported 123,193 shares. 198,213 are owned by Oppenheimer & Communication. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 35.70M shares. Park Corp Oh holds 0.02% or 21,900 shares. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 223,461 shares.