As Buckle (The) (BKE) Share Value Rose, Rk Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $312,660; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed by $941,576 Its Stake

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 12,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 225,954 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, down from 238,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 346,899 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q Net $42M; 27/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,598 shares to 363,136 shares, valued at $61.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,323 shares to 50,929 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.