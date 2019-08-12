As Buckle (The) (BKE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rk Asset Management Increased Its Holding; American International Group Ord (AIG) Shareholder Starr International Co Cut Its Holding by $9.60 Million

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 75,387 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PCT TO $64 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q EPS 87c

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 638,644 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.72% or 116,516 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.06% or 10,994 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 24,261 shares. National Pension Serv holds 952,667 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 3,266 shares. Products Prtn Lc has invested 0.83% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 413,152 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 57 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Lc holds 2.88% or 12.30 million shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 48,160 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.15% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 229,228 shares. Jane Street Group Lc accumulated 245,918 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Daiwa Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,861 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.01% or 6,050 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). 4,000 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Ameriprise Fin owns 187,748 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 22,310 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 378,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 87,555 shares. Pnc Group Inc Incorporated reported 1,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc holds 5,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio.